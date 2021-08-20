JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -87.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

