ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

