NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issues Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $1.95 on Friday. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.