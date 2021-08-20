Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $202.82 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $202.82 million and $10.97 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.09 or 0.00877683 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00110533 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 202,823,822 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

