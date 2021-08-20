Hifi Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.50 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $118.08 million and $37.50 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.09 or 0.00877683 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00110533 BTC.

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hifi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

