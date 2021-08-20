DAEX Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $86,224.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.09 or 0.00877683 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00110533 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

