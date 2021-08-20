Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,358 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

