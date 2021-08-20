Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $522,145.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.03 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

