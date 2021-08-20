Thomas A. Gerke Sells 32,881 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HRB stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

