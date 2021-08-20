Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 14,450 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastly stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 355.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 36,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 71.4% in the second quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

