Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $738,227.71.

NARI opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 162.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.