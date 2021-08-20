Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HSBC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

