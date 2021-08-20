Ethverse (ETHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $575,901.50

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $575,901.50 and $62,232.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00409472 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.23 or 0.00937464 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,146,822 coins and its circulating supply is 8,056,649 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.