National Bank Financial Comments on Empire’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.82 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.