Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

