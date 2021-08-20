Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

