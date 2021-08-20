Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.38 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

