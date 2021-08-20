Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$18.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.75 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The company has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.