Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

