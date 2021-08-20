TheStreet Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to C+

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.
Shares of CME opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.
In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
