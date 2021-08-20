TheStreet Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to C+

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.