Cohu (COHU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU):

8/11/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

7/30/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

6/29/2021 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

