Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 415 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 415 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $303.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $642.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

