Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 297 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after acquiring an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.