FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $178,032,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

