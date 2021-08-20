Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ALGN opened at $679.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $641.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,036,608. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

