ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

