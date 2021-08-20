Internxt Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $132,980.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00005035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internxt has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00875406 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00110231 BTC.

Internxt Coin Profile

INXT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

