Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $259.43 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

