Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 575,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $106.48 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

