iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 606,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.47 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.

