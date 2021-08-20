Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $6.45 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 136,190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

