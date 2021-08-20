Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $362,067.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,413,950 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

