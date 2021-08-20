Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson Sells 52,789 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

