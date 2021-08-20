Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

