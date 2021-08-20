Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $89,283.78 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $89,283.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,235,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGNI stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

