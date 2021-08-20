Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director J Michael Losh Sells 9,000 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $276.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $281.07.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.