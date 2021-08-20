Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director J Michael Losh Sells 9,000 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $276.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $281.07.
AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
