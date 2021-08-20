Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 36,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $118.15 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

