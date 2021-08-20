Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 36,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $118.15 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
