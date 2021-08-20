Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 83,648 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 83,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

