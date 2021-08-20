FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Issued By B. Riley

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for MGIC Investment in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MTG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.