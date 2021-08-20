Research Analysts Set Expectations for SWK Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SWKH opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 32.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the first quarter worth $424,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $270,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

