ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.73 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 1,449,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

