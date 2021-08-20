Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

BDTX stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 163.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

