Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.22 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

