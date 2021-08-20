KBR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KBR opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

