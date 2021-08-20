WAM Capital Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 34.22 and a current ratio of 34.22.
About WAM Capital
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.