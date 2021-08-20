WAM Capital Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 34.22 and a current ratio of 34.22.

Get WAM Capital alerts:

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.