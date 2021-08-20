Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.41 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.