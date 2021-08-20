NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 324.81, a quick ratio of 324.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Carroll 63,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $21,793 over the last quarter.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.