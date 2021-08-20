Abacus Property Group (ABP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 29th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

