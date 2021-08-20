IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from IPH’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops and provides IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

