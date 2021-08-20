Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 555 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.92. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

